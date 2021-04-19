 Michigan Wolverines Audio: Balas Talks U-M Football, Hoops on The Huge Show
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-19 16:21:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Audio: Balas Talks U-M Football, Hoops on The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins Bill Simonson to talk about Michigan football under Jim Harbaugh, U-M basketball and more.

RELATED: Matt Weiss: 'Starter' Cade McNamara Has 'More Than Enough To Win With'

RELATED: Complete Breakdown Of Michigan Football's 2021 Scholarship Situation

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and football coach Jim Harbaugh.
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and football coach Jim Harbaugh. (AP Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}