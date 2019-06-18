Last week, I wrote that the Wolverines aren’t supposed to be in the College World Series but, with their pitching, they may end up winning the national championship when it’s all said and done.

So far, my proclamation has been on point.

Michigan’s three ace pitchers—juniors Karl Kauffman and Tommy Henry and sophomore Jeff Criswell—have dazzled in the first two rounds. On Saturday in the opener against No. 8 national seed Texas Tech, Kauffman and Criswell combined to hold the potent Red Raiders offense to just three runs and eight hits. Then, on Monday, with a spot in the semifinals on the line, Henry shut down Florida State with a complete game shutout, holding the Seminoles to three measly hits.

Michigan, one of the last at-large teams to make the NCAA Tournament, now sits at 2-0 in the College World Series and is just one win away from emerging out of their half of the bracket.

Suddenly, with these two victories, Michigan has transformed from a team that was not supposed to be in the College World Series to a team that is supposed to be in the championship series.

That’s what history says at least.