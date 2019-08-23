Michigan Basketball Releases Entire Big Ten Schedule For The 2019-20 Season
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program released its entire Big Ten schedule for the 2019-20 campaign today, officially completing next season's slate.
The Big Ten gauntlet will get underway with two league showdowns once again in the first half of December, first against Iowa on Friday, Dec. 6, before a road trip to Illinois looms on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Arguably the toughest game of the season will occur on Sunday, Jan. 5, when first-year head coach Juwan Howard takes his Wolverines on the road to face Michigan State, who is expected to be a preseason top five team.
The end of January will be a bit kinder to the Maize and Blue, with home dates against Penn State and Illinois and a trip to Nebraska closing out the month.
A unique scheduling quirk will see the Wolverines 'host' Rutgers at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 1, giving up a home game at Crisler in order to do so.
The neutral site affair with the Scarlet Knights will be followed by back-to-back rivalry showdowns, with Ohio State and Michigan State coming to Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 8, respectively.
The final half of February and early March will be incredibly difficult (as it seemingly always is), with a road trip to Purdue on Saturday, Feb. 22, a home visit from Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 27, and a trip to Ohio State on Sunday, March 1.
The regular-season will close out on Sunday, March 8, at Maryland.
Start times and TV networks are expected to be announced after Labor Day, according to Mgoblue.com.
The 2019-20 campaign will mark the second year of a 20-game schedule in the Big Ten, with Michigan having posted a 15-5 mark last year (though its 17-0 start to the year was the best in school history).
U-M will not travel to Penn State, Indiana and Wisconsin in 2019-20, but on the flip side, will not square off with Minnesota, Northwestern and Maryland at home.
Though Michigan has played games on Monday and Friday nights in Big Ten play to accommodate TV networks over the past several years, none of the former and only one of the latter will occur next season (Iowa on Dec. 6).
Michigan Basketball's Full 2019-20 Schedule:
• Friday, Nov. 1 — Saginaw Valley (exhibition)
• Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Appalachian State
• Tuesday, Nov. 12 — Creighton
• Friday, Nov. 15 — Elon
• Friday, Nov. 22 — Houston Baptist
• Wednesday, Nov. 27 — Battle 4 Atlantis (Bahamas)*
• Thursday, Nov. 28 — Battle 4 Atlantis (Bahamas)*
• Friday, Nov. 29 — Battle 4 Atlantis (Bahamas)*
• Tuesday, Dec. 3 — @ Louisville
• Friday, Dec. 6 — Iowa
• Wednesday, Dec. 11 — @ Illinois
• Saturday, Dec. 14 — Oregon
• Saturday, Dec. 21 — Presbyterian
• Sunday, Dec. 29 — UMass-Lowell
• Sunday, Jan. 5 — @ Michigan State
• Thursday, Jan. 9 — Purdue
• Sunday, Jan. 12 — @ Minnesota
• Friday, Jan. 17 — @ Iowa
• Wednesday, Jan. 22 — Penn State
• Saturday, Jan. 25 — Illinois
• Tuesday, Jan. 28 — @ Nebraska
• Saturday, Feb. 1 — vs. Rutgers*
• Tuesday, Feb. 4 — Ohio State
• Saturday, Feb. 8 — Michigan State
• Wednesday, Feb. 12 — @ Northwestern
• Sunday, Feb. 16 — Indiana
• Wednesday, Feb. 19 — @ Rutgers
• Saturday, Feb. 22 — @ Purdue
• Thursday, Feb. 27 — Wisconsin
• Sunday, March 1 — @ Ohio State
• Thursday, March 5 — Nebraska
• Sunday, March 8 — @ Maryland
• — neutral location
---
