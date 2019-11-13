News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 13

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
@CSayf23
Staff Writer

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I would say intense and intense."
— Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio, on two words to describe Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Turned Up The Energy In Second Half To Surge Past Creighton

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Shea Patterson Discusses His Health, MSU Rivalry & Decrease In Turnovers

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: A Lot To Like In Win Over Creighton

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals250 CB Darion Green-Warren Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Recruiting

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports: Pride Comes Before ... Complacency? Why MSU Dantonio, MSU Can't Afford To Lose To Michigan

{{ article.author_name }}