The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 13
Tweets of the day
Michigan has offered 〽️— Adam AceWolf Miller (@AceWolf44) November 12, 2019
.@umichbball is turning up now...— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 13, 2019
Brooks ➡️ Livers for the oop! pic.twitter.com/v7b9UW9WU3
Michigan's Big Three of Zavier Simpson, Isaiah Livers, and Jon Teske combine for 56 of Michigan's 75 points in a triumph over Creighton. Good win for Juwan Howard.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 13, 2019
Highlights from the win over Creighton— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 13, 2019
(via @umichbball) pic.twitter.com/A2HvqYlfAe
The Wolverines get another dub at home!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ZtZOdYAcI6— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 13, 2019
ZAVIER SIMPSON DROPPED HIM 😱— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 13, 2019
The @umichbball Point God is unfair: pic.twitter.com/VHhnVms4SO
On Friday, Nick Willis will become the 24th member of the men's @UMichTrack program to be inducted into the University of Michigan Athletics Hall of Honor.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 12, 2019
Q&A with Nick » https://t.co/rWOFqICtbA#GoBlue | @nickwillis pic.twitter.com/76Wpqe7kgw
Just how clutch has @Derick_Broche— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) November 12, 2019
been this season? #GoBlue
- Winning goal vs. UDM.
- Tying goal at OMA.
- Tying goal at MD.
- Tying goal vs. MSU.
- All three assists came on eventual game-winning goals. pic.twitter.com/xhQGcxox9d
We are so thrilled that Stacey Thomas will join the Hall of Honor this weekend! How she made defense her calling card and had one of the best careers in school history:https://t.co/riq31SKaUZ#goblue pic.twitter.com/2Wc0QwLIi1— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 12, 2019
The flyover for Saturday's @UMichFootball game will be conducted by four A-10 Warthogs from the 107th Fighter Squadron of the 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. - #AFFlyover— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 12, 2019
#GoBlue | #BeatState pic.twitter.com/6ChG5TrNC2
Former @UMichFootball Ron Simpkins set two records at U-M that have stood 40 years or more.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 12, 2019
The former captain and consensus All-American Ron Simpkins will be inducted into the Michigan Athletics Hall of Honor during a ceremony on Friday. #GoBlue » https://t.co/dzCQ6EFaoK pic.twitter.com/NcQOgebsyW
Michigan defeats Creighton! 〽️— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 13, 2019
Isaiah Livers' career-high 22 points leads the Wolverines to victory! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/K5a4zNbJG2
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan Turned Up The Energy In Second Half To Surge Past Creighton
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Shea Patterson Discusses His Health, MSU Rivalry & Decrease In Turnovers
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: A Lot To Like In Win Over Creighton
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals250 CB Darion Green-Warren Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Recruiting
• Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports: Pride Comes Before ... Complacency? Why MSU Dantonio, MSU Can't Afford To Lose To Michigan
---
