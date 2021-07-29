Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Franz Wagner Elated To Go To Orlando

“I would love to play with Moe,” Franz said after his selection, which he enjoyed with Michigan assistant Saddi Washington and his parents by his side. "We would have a great chemistry on and off the court. It would be fun to be with my brother, but I’m pretty sure he’s a free agent this offseason.”

Moe finished his season with the Magic, but it’s not likely the two brothers will play together next year.

Since 2013, the Wolverines have had nine first-round picks and 11 total … that includes his brother, Moritz (Moe — Los Angeles Lakers; No. 25, 2018), making the Wagners the 87th pair of brothers to play in the NBA.

Michigan wing Franz Wagner will take his game to the NBA’s Orlando Magic, having been selected eighth overall in the July 29 draft. Wagner is the Wolverines’ seventh first round pick in the last nine years, more than any other program.

“She’s been here for a couple weeks now,” Wagner said of his mom. “It was really cool for me. This is our second time around at the draft, and I think we were all just as nervous as the first time ... but we had a good time.”

Wagner was considered one of the best two-way players in the draft, an emerging offensive player who is already elite defensively. Orlando media was curious to know how he viewed himself on a team looking for offense.

“I think I can score the ball really well, and I also think I can pass pretty well and create for other people … at least I hope I can do that in the NBA,” he said. “I think my shooting is going to be really important for me at the next level, showing I can spread the floor. Guys like Cole Anthony and [draft pick] Jalen Suggs are great creators off the dribble and for other people.”

He also believes they can be a great defensive team.

“Really … they’re all really mobile, really athletic players that can guard multiple positions. At the end of the day, that’s what you want,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get together and play really good defense, because I think that’s the most important thing if you want to be a successful team.”

The most important thing for Wagner is winning, which he did plenty at Michigan. He continues to work to improve his stats, but he knows how he wants his legacy defined down the road.

“I want to be known as a great teammate and someone that goes about his business like a professional — comes in early, gets his work done, is never satisfied with himself,” he said. “I want to have the same work ethic I have now even in 15 years, however long my career goes.

“I hope I can improve every day, and even do it the next couple years.”