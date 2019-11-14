Video: Howard Talks Jackson Signing, Likes How His Team Is Coming Together
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, junior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore guard David DeJulius all met with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center to recap Tuesday night's 10-point victory over Creighton, while also looking ahead to tomorrow's matchup with Elon.
Howard discussed several of his offensive and defensive philosophies, while Livers and DeJulius talked about their respective roles in Michigan's new system.
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)
Head coach Juwan Howard
Sophomore guard David DeJulius
Junior forward Isaiah Livers
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook