Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, junior forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore guard David DeJulius all met with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center to recap Tuesday night's 10-point victory over Creighton, while also looking ahead to tomorrow's matchup with Elon.

Howard discussed several of his offensive and defensive philosophies, while Livers and DeJulius talked about their respective roles in Michigan's new system.