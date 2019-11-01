News More News
Video: Howard, Players Talk Shot Selection & More Following Exhibition Win

Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team destroyed Saginaw Valley State, 82-51, in its lone exhibition contest of the year, with junior forward Isaiah Livers leading the way with 20 points.

Livers, junior guard Eli Brooks and sophomore forward Brandon Johns all recapped the triumph afterward, while head coach Juwan Howard also shared his thoughts on what worked and what didn't in the Maize and Blue's win.

RELATED: Instant Recap of Michigan's Exhibition win

RELATED: Mark Williams to Announce, More

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team held Saginaw Valley State to just 35 percent from the floor tonight.
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team held Saginaw Valley State to just 35 percent from the floor tonight. (AP Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Junior guard Eli Brooks

Sophomore forward Brandon Johns

Junior forward Isaiah Livers

