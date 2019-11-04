Videos: Howard Discusses His Michigan Team On The Eve Of The Season Opener
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard, junior forward Isaiah Livers and senior center Jon Teske all met with the media this afternoon to discuss the club's season-opening game against Appalachian State tomorrow night.
Howard talked about the areas he's been most pleased with surrounding his team since Friday's exhibition win over Saginaw Valley State, while Livers and Teske both gave their opinions on the team's new pace of play.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Junior forward Isaiah Livers
Senior center Jon Teske
---
