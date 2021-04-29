Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is in great shape with a number of 2022 prospects, but he's still looking for his first pledge. He clearly wants a center from the junior class, and he recently extended an offer to a four-star.

"Before I commit, I need to take some visits. Because of Covid, it's been difficult to go to campuses and talk to coaches face-to-face."

"All 13 schools that have offered me have been contacting me," Reed said last month. "I've talked to each coach on a weekly basis. I'm looking forward to cutting my list.

Reed is a back-to-the-basket center who has begun to develop a face-up game.

"I am that four to five man that has the ability to create on the perimeter as well as dominate down low," Reed said. "I play an inside out game, start to get my points down low and as the defense adjusts, I will adjust ... the mid post or outside on the wing. I’m comfortable shooting the three ball in transition or off ball screens."

STLToday.com lists him at 6-10, 235 pounds. He averaged 21.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game and led Chaminade to a 22-2 record and seventh state semifinal appearance in school history.

He quickly rises to the top of U-M's big man wish list with A.J. Casey and Donovan Clingan.

"What makes preparing for Reed difficult is his skill and patience when he has with the ball in his hands," Kickapoo coach Mitch McHenry told STLToday. "A lot of big guys you can either sit on one or two post moves. Sometimes you can naturalize a big by doubling or preventing the ball from getting into the post.

"With Tarris, he has a wide range of moves he is confident in. His ball handling skills allow him to beat a double or still be efficient on catches 12 feet or more from the basket; therefore he is more unpredictable where his catches are going to come from and what moves he is going to turn to."

Watch for more on this development in the hours to come ...