With that being said, here were a few of the main takeaways from a night at Crisler Center…

• The PA announcer announced each player and coach individually as they came out onto the floor, with Howard arriving last.

As he walked out onto the court, he performed the same signature Cabbage Patch dance move he would often display during his Fab Five days, and the crowd erupted.

He also addressed the crowd briefly, pointing to the 1989 National Title banner hanging from the rafters, and making it clear it's his goal to hang another one beside it.

It’s obvious he’s on cloud nine here in Ann Arbor.

• Fans were only allowed to sit on one side of the court (and slightly behind the baskets), but wound up filling the eastern lower bowl.

• Howard was actually quite reserved throughout the night, sitting in a chair at midcourt and seldom saying anything as gameplay was occurring. He was also spotted with a paper in his hand taking notes every now and then.