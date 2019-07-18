Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Jace Howard Picking Up Offers
Juwan Howard's goal is to keep his Michigan Wolverines basketball team humming at a high level, and recruiting will be a big part of it. He's made inroads with several of the nation's top 2020 prospects, and one — his son — remain an option.
Jace Howard isn't a proven high major talent yet, but he's getting there. St. Louis, Northern Illinois and Dayton have offered, and he recently received an offer from Brown. He’s hearing from Harvard, VCU, Georgetown, George Mason, Yale and others are expressing interest after his 17-point, 8-rebound showing in his last game at the Nike Peach Jam in South Carolina.
