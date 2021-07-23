Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Tarris Reed Announcing August 5

Reed, one of the faster rising big men in the 2021 class, has had an outstanding spring and summer. Though he's ranked No. 90 nationally, many believe he's a potential top 30 prospect.

Michigan basketball big man target Tarris Reed is set to announce his decision, and U-M seems to have momentum.

The four-star Reed has visited Michigan State, Purdue, Ohio State and now U-M most recently, and it's fair to say Ann Arbor was better than he expected.

"He really liked his visit," Mokan Elite AAU program director Matt Suther said. "They’re definitely in the mix when it comes to being the school he picks. He’s going through the process, has visited four schools, is going thru the pros and cons of each, trying to figure it out."

The All-Metro player of the year in St. Louis, the 6-foot-10 Reed averaged 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. He'd have even more interest had more coaches been able to watch him in person, Suther insisted.

"He had a really good spring," he said. "Some of these kids really kind of have not been seen for a year now because of Covid stuff. If that wouldn’t have happened, he probably would have been getting the attention.

"But he can score in many ways. He can score in the low post, has a great frame; a really strong body. He's really good around the rim, a really good rebounder, and can also step out and make jump shots ... more of power forward stretch."

