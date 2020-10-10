TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: U-M In 4-Star Bediako's Top Five

Michigan has made the final five for yet another outstanding recruit. Transplanted Canadian Charles Bediako, now at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy where U-M head coach Juwan Howard's son Jett plays, cut his list Saturday, and U-M was on it. U-M joined Duke, Alabama, Texas and Ohio State in his final five. RELATED: The Newcomers Have Already Impressed RELATED: Martelli, Howard a Great Match

“They have a great coaching staff and academics," Bediako told Tipton Edits of Michigan. "Coach Howard played the same position as me and could add to my development.” Duke appears to be the favorite here,

Michigan Wolverines basketball five-star Charles Bediako has U-M in his top five. (FIBA)

2021 five-star Charles Bediako is down to five schools, he tells me: Alabama, Michigan, Duke, Ohio State, & Texas. pic.twitter.com/jMtpNZlZq3 — Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) October 10, 2020