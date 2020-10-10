TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: U-M In 4-Star Bediako's Top Five

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: U-M In 4-Star Bediako's Top Five
Michigan has made the final five for yet another outstanding recruit. Transplanted Canadian Charles Bediako, now at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy where U-M head coach Juwan Howard's son Jett plays, cut his list Saturday, and U-M was on it.
U-M joined Duke, Alabama, Texas and Ohio State in his final five.
RELATED: The Newcomers Have Already Impressed
“They have a great coaching staff and academics," Bediako told Tipton Edits of Michigan. "Coach Howard played the same position as me and could add to my development.”
Duke appears to be the favorite here,
2021 five-star Charles Bediako is down to five schools, he tells me: Alabama, Michigan, Duke, Ohio State, & Texas. pic.twitter.com/jMtpNZlZq3— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) October 10, 2020
Michigan recently made the top four for 2021 four-star Caleb Houstan, as well.
Watch for more on Bediako and other prospects in the days to come.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook