Michigan Wolverines Basketball's Caleb Houstan Breaks Out At FIBA U-19s

Most of Michigan's freshman class is in Ann Arbor preparing for their first taste of college basketball this fall and winter. Another — five-star wing Caleb Houstan — will be there soon, but not before he's added another feather to his cap. Houstan put up 25 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to lead Canada to its first win over Spain at this level, 81-77, in the FIBA U-19 tournament in Latvia.



Michigan Wolverines basketball wing Caleb Houstan score 25 points to lead Canada past Spain (Andrea Houstan)

Houstan added six rebounds and five steals in victory. He also notched 15 points and 10 boards in a win over Senegal a few days ago, which followed an 18-point showing in a win over Lithuania. He'd been shooting 44 percent on two-point shots but only 17.2 percent on triples heading into the game with Spain before breaking out of his slump.

