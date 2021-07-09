Michigan Wolverines Basketball's Caleb Houstan Breaks Out At FIBA U-19s
Most of Michigan's freshman class is in Ann Arbor preparing for their first taste of college basketball this fall and winter. Another — five-star wing Caleb Houstan — will be there soon, but not before he's added another feather to his cap.
Houstan put up 25 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to lead Canada to its first win over Spain at this level, 81-77, in the FIBA U-19 tournament in Latvia.
Houstan added six rebounds and five steals in victory. He also notched 15 points and 10 boards in a win over Senegal a few days ago, which followed an 18-point showing in a win over Lithuania. He'd been shooting 44 percent on two-point shots but only 17.2 percent on triples heading into the game with Spain before breaking out of his slump.
He currently ranks tied for third among the Canadians with 13.5 points a game along with 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.3 steals, boosting his three-point percentage to 21.2 percent (7-for-33).
"The great thing about Caleb is his bread and butter, his shooting. He's a tremendous shooter. He's got a beautiful stroke, but he’s impacting the game in so many other ways," head coach Paul Weir said. "He's a great passer; he can use ball screens. He had some great rebounding at both ends of the court and he's shown an ability to be an elite one-on-one defender. He's the total package, and we’re really lucky to have him."
The Canadians will face either the U.S. or Senegal in Saturday's semifinals.
---
