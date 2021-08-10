Michigan Wolverines Basketball: What Juwan Howard is Getting in Tarris Reed

“He played very well at Peach Jam,” Slater said. “He really kind of distinguished himself. To a degree, people maybe were underestimating him on a national level. His performance, his team’s performance … it just showed he is definitely worthy of that Michigan offer, that high caliber interest. He belongs at a top tier program.

Reed was considered a back-end top-100 guy heading into AAU play, but Rivals.com’s 90th-ranked player could get a boost to the top 40 … he was that good. He proved more versatile offensively than some expected and was one of the best rebounders on the EYBL circuit, per ProInsight.com’s Andrew Slater.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is rolling on the recruiting trail after landing yet another four-star in Missouri big man Tarris Reed. The 6-9-ish center set out this spring and summer with something to prove, and he boosted his stock as much as perhaps anyone in the class.

“He is one of the best offensive rebounders in the class. That probably distinguishes him, and he just fit into a team role … just executed at a high level in overall team ball, and they were winning. They were like 7-0 at one point when everyone else had two losses.”

MOKAN Elite has long been an outstanding program with high demands, and Reed stepped up to fulfill them. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw saw him plenty this summer and saw a much more versatile offensive player than many expected.

“He’s really boosted his stock this summer, especially with the offensive presence he has,” he said. “He has great hands, a big strong frame … he’s got all that. He’s very skilled … skilled with the ball, can shoot it. I saw him making pick and pop threes, trail [on the break] threes and that type of stuff.”

He can put it on the floor for a dribble or two, too, Shaw added, but he and Slater both observed him at his best in the low post.

“He can go over both shoulders, but he’s really good over the left shoulder,” Shaw continued. “He’s a good ‘area’ rebounder.”

“It was hard to tell [how good a shooter he is],” Slater added, noting he didn’t see Reed take as many jumpers as Shaw did. “They really play him mostly in the post. He didn’t shoot great from the free throw line.

“But he’s strong, able to produce and very efficient down low. I don’t know if he’ll be able to stretch defenses, but he’s going to rebound the ball, a quote unquote blue-collar mentality. He’s smart with the ball and didn’t turn the ball over maybe as much as he had in the past.”

Both Slater and Shaw estimate Reed is closer to 6-9 than his reported 6-10, but both believe it’s a moot point. He can play, each said, and will get a huge bump in the rankings.

He’ll be even better when he rounds into elite shape, which he no doubt will under strength coach Jon Sanderson. Slater said he’d like to see him tighten his body, and Shaw agreed.

“He’s got to get his weight in check, and his conditioning, but he’s not soft by any means,” Shaw said. “He’s a good overall player who had a very consistent summer. I think he exceeded expectations … that might be best way to say it.”