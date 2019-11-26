Michigan Wolverines Bowl Game Projections After Week 13
Michigan Wolverines football (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) ascended to No. 10 in the AP top-25 ahead of their big matchup with arch rival Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten).
After the 39-14 win over Indiana last week, U-M continues to have a shot to be the Big Ten's representative in the Rose Bowl if they beat OSU. The Wolverines would also need to have the Buckeyes win the Big Ten the next week and advance to the College Football Playoff. U-M could end up being the next highest ranked Big Ten team and would head to Pasadena, if that is the case. With the Wolverines being more than a touchdown underdog at home this weekend against OSU, bowl projections have U-M heading to several bowl games, none of them named the Rose Bowl.
Here's where several national publications have projected for where U-M will end up come bowl season:
• Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports:
Michigan vs. Tennessee in the Gator Bowl (Jan. 2, 7 PM on ESPN)
• Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, ESPN:
Bonagura: Michigan vs. Tennessee in the Gator Bowl
Schlabach: Michigan vs. USC in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (Dec. 27, 8 PM on Fox Sports 1)
Michigan vs. Auburn in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1, 1 PM on ABC)
Michigan vs. Auburn in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl
Michigan vs. Mississippi State in the Gator Bowl
• Stewart Mandel, The Athletic:
Michigan vs. Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl.
• Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report:
Michigan vs. Tennessee in the Gator Bowl
Michigan vs. Washington in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Most common destination: Gator bowl, four out of nine projections
Most common opponent: Tennessee (3), Auburn (2)
---
