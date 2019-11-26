Michigan Wolverines football (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) ascended to No. 10 in the AP top-25 ahead of their big matchup with arch rival Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten).

After the 39-14 win over Indiana last week, U-M continues to have a shot to be the Big Ten's representative in the Rose Bowl if they beat OSU. The Wolverines would also need to have the Buckeyes win the Big Ten the next week and advance to the College Football Playoff. U-M could end up being the next highest ranked Big Ten team and would head to Pasadena, if that is the case. With the Wolverines being more than a touchdown underdog at home this weekend against OSU, bowl projections have U-M heading to several bowl games, none of them named the Rose Bowl.

