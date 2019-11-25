TheWolverine

Videos: Harbaugh, Players Discuss Magnitude Of Ohio State Rivalry
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and several of his players spoke at Schembechler Hall this afternoon about the Ohio State rivalry and what it means to them.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh
Left guard Ben Bredeson
Junior receiver Nico Collins
Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks
Senior viper Khaleke Hudson
Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp
