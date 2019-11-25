News More News
Videos: Harbaugh, Players Discuss Magnitude Of Ohio State Rivalry

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and several of his players spoke at Schembechler Hall this afternoon about the Ohio State rivalry and what it means to them.

RELATED: Live Updates From Harbaugh's Presser

RELATED: Another Elite Performance Through the air

The Michigan Wolverines' football team is currently riding a 13-game home winning streak.
The Michigan Wolverines' football team is currently riding a 13-game home winning streak. (USA Today Sports Images)

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Left guard Ben Bredeson

Junior receiver Nico Collins

Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks

Senior viper Khaleke Hudson

Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp

