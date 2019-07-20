The athletes were granted anonymity to protect their identity, and we've rounded up the best of what they had to say on Day 2 from Chicago:

TheWolverine spoke with players from all around the conference at Big Ten Media Days regarding the 2018 Michigan Wolverines' football team, in an attempt to get their true thoughts on the Maize and Blue.

• A defensive player, explaining what it was like facing Michigan's offense: “We were expecting them to run it down our throats, and we were prepared for them to do that. We played great defense and slowed them down in the first half.

"They went to their passing game and opened things up in the second half, and we weren’t expecting that. That’s when the game kind of got away from us.

"They started catching the 50/50 balls — our guys were in coverage and had tight defense, but they’d just catch them. We stopped their run, but the 50/50 balls hurt us. [Junior quarterback] Shea [Patterson] stood out. He put the ball right on the money for his guys.”