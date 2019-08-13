Co-hosts Eric Sollenberger (PFT Commenter) and Dan Katz (Big Cat) of the 'Pardon my Take' podcast also joined the segment to provide some comic relief.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh discussed the start of fall camp so far on today's 'Attack Each day' podcast, providing several updates on individual players' lean muscle mass and the strides they've made.

"We've had five practices and have been sharp. Guys are in great shape and [strength and conditioning coach] Ben Herbert and his staff have set the table for us to do what we're doing. The guys are strong and in shape.

"[Fifth-year senior defensive end] Mike Danna even gained 16 pounds of lean muscle mass and lost two pounds of fat.

"[Freshman defensive tackle] Mazi Smith lost a good 25 pounds of fat and [freshman defensive end] David Ojabo put on close to 20 pounds of lean muscle mass, and looks as good as anyone who has ever walked through the door as a freshman.

"Our practices have all been ascending and we're getting ready for Day 5 now — it's our challenge for the team to keep pedaling uphill, because that's how you gain separation from opponents.

"We're trying to keep things simple: be great at football.

"Practices No. 6-9 will have some scrimmaging embedded into them, but we don't have practices that are completely dedicated to scrimmaging.

"One of my goals is to enjoy this training camp as much as anybody on the squad.

"We monitor the depth chart every day and get together as a staff every night at 10 PM, and every guy is analyzed.

"[Redshirt freshman right tackle] Jalen Mayfield and [redshirt sophomore right tackle] Andrew Stueber are both really battling. Jalen kind of surged the last day and a half, but Stueber had before that.

"It means a lot to both of them, and it will probably take 19 or 20 of the 25 practices to determine who the right tackle will be.

"The young guys at the punt gunner position have surged and seized, but to have gunners with the kind of speed that [freshman wideout] Giles Jackson, [freshman safety] Dax Hill and [freshman receiver] Cornelius Johnson have is showing up right now."