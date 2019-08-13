With less than three weeks until Michigan kicks off its 2019 season against Middle Tennessee State, the Wolverines are immersed in fall camp. News has been leaking, and if you want to be aware of the latest, make sure to read The Wolverine’s camp practice reports here, here and here.

Even as information is reported, there are still questions that will not be fully answered until the season begins, and the answers to those questions will determine Michigan’s championship fate.

Therefore, I will examine what the biggest question is for each Michigan position heading into the season. This week, I will explore the offensive side of the ball. Next week will be the defense.