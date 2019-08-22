News More News
The Sights And Sounds From Charles Woodson's Wine Launch In Ann Arbor

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Former Michigan Wolverines football Heisman trophy winner Charles Woodson was in Ann Arbor last night to promote the launch of his new wine, which is appropriately named 'Intercept.'

Food and drinks (wine, obviously) were provided inside U-M's Junge Family Champions Center, before the contingent was led out onto the 50-yard line of Michigan Stadium for a photo shoot and a video tribute on the big screen.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from the entire event last night:

Bcl6gvyuqamjxvwiqexu

Woodson at the Beginning of the Event, Taking Photos With his new Wine:

Upcxkz1nhmreqdbifih5
Charles Woodson is 42 years old, and hails from Fremont, Ohio. (Austin Fox)

A Sample of Woodson's Cabernet Wine:

Y7kmph0wb0mdzp40prk9
Woodson played for the Oakland Raiders from 1998-2005, the Green Bay Packers from 2006-2012, and then the Raiders again from 2013-2015. (Austin Fox)
Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js

Woodson Speaking to the Crowd About the Launch and Production of 'Intercept:'

A Cookie That was Placed on all the Tables, Capturing the Iconic Image of Woodson Following Michigan's 20-14 Victory Over Ohio State in 1997:

Gvpdjx8b60mgvpqzs3zt
Michigan held a 20-0 lead on Ohio State late in the third quarter in 1997, before holding on for a 20-14 victory. (Austin Fox)

The Official Logo of 'Intercept:'

Bilz5rnoeizzbrxyt2qi
Woodson led the team with five picks as a freshman in 1995, and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a first-team all-league performer by the coaches. (Austin Fox)

Locker Room Doors Inside the Tunnel at Michigan Stadium:

Baeyztanxran0p06swye
Construction for The Big House broke ground on Sept. 12, 1926, and officially opened on Oct. 1, 1927. (Austin Fox)

The Ceiling of The Big House Tunnel:

Tqxaelhjgdo7qlct1shf
Bo Schembechler gave his famous 'The Team, The Team, The Team' speech in 1983. (Austin Fox)

Walking Down the Michigan Stadium Tunnel and out Onto the Field:

A View of the Scoreboard From Midfield:

Rclwkh9vevvuo5vckbhs
Michigan's 107,601 seating capacity makes it the biggest football stadium in the country, with Penn State's Beaver Stadium checking in second at 106,572. (Austin Fox)

The View From the 50-Yard Line:

Stbymqq2vh3ggysc3hum
The 115,109 people who were in attendance to watch Michigan beat Notre Dame, 41-30, on Sept. 7, 2013, marks the venue's biggest crowd ever. (Austin Fox)

Woodson Walking out Onto the Michigan Stadium Field for a Photo Shoot:

Hzeaxgvuodbiqbigxytd
In the famous 1997 win over Ohio State, Woodson recorded a pick in the end zone, ran back a punt for a touchdown, and hauled in a 37-yard reception that led to U-M's only offensive touchdown of the game. (Austin Fox)

A Video Promotion of Woodson's new Wine on the Michigan Stadium Scoreboard:

{{ article.author_name }}