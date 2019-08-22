The Sights And Sounds From Charles Woodson's Wine Launch In Ann Arbor
Former Michigan Wolverines football Heisman trophy winner Charles Woodson was in Ann Arbor last night to promote the launch of his new wine, which is appropriately named 'Intercept.'
Food and drinks (wine, obviously) were provided inside U-M's Junge Family Champions Center, before the contingent was led out onto the 50-yard line of Michigan Stadium for a photo shoot and a video tribute on the big screen.
Here are some of the sights and sounds from the entire event last night:
Woodson at the Beginning of the Event, Taking Photos With his new Wine:
A Sample of Woodson's Cabernet Wine:
Woodson Speaking to the Crowd About the Launch and Production of 'Intercept:'
A Cookie That was Placed on all the Tables, Capturing the Iconic Image of Woodson Following Michigan's 20-14 Victory Over Ohio State in 1997:
The Official Logo of 'Intercept:'
Locker Room Doors Inside the Tunnel at Michigan Stadium:
The Ceiling of The Big House Tunnel:
Walking Down the Michigan Stadium Tunnel and out Onto the Field:
A View of the Scoreboard From Midfield:
The View From the 50-Yard Line:
Woodson Walking out Onto the Michigan Stadium Field for a Photo Shoot:
A Video Promotion of Woodson's new Wine on the Michigan Stadium Scoreboard:
---
