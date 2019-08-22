Former Michigan Wolverines football Heisman trophy winner Charles Woodson was in Ann Arbor last night to promote the launch of his new wine, which is appropriately named 'Intercept.'

Food and drinks (wine, obviously) were provided inside U-M's Junge Family Champions Center, before the contingent was led out onto the 50-yard line of Michigan Stadium for a photo shoot and a video tribute on the big screen.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from the entire event last night: