Charles Woodson Back In Ann Arbor, Predicts Undefeated 2019 Season For U-M
Former Michigan Wolverines football Heisman trophy winner Charles Woodson was back in Ann Arbor today to promote the launch of his new wine, which is appropriately named ‘Intercept.’
Woodson worked as an analyst on ESPN following his retirement from the NFL, but has since found a new passion in the wine industry.
“It’s special,” he admitted of today’s festivities on the U-M campus. “I get an opportunity to share my passion with the local people here in Ann Arbor, which is a place I call home.
“It’s very, very, very exciting for me when I look around this room and see the time and energy that was put into making this day special. I’m proud of it.”
Though the National Championship-winning season of 1997 was Woodson’s final in the Maize and Blue, he revealed that he has kept up with the Michigan program as much as possible since then.
“I haven’t caught every game because I travel a lot, but I catch as many as I can,” he explained. “I’m a Michigan fan, so I’m definitely going to watch my squad.
“Anytime I get back around here, I already feel good. Being able to talk to the team on that Friday night [when I was an honorary captain] brings back memories of going over to Campus Inn when I was a player and having movie night and eating, with everybody cracking jokes and having a great time.
“To be able to stand up in front of the team and try to encourage them to go out and be special on Saturdays was all worth it.”
