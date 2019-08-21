Woodson worked as an analyst on ESPN following his retirement from the NFL, but has since found a new passion in the wine industry.

Former Michigan Wolverines football Heisman trophy winner Charles Woodson was back in Ann Arbor today to promote the launch of his new wine, which is appropriately named ‘Intercept.’

“It’s special,” he admitted of today’s festivities on the U-M campus. “I get an opportunity to share my passion with the local people here in Ann Arbor, which is a place I call home.

“It’s very, very, very exciting for me when I look around this room and see the time and energy that was put into making this day special. I’m proud of it.”

Though the National Championship-winning season of 1997 was Woodson’s final in the Maize and Blue, he revealed that he has kept up with the Michigan program as much as possible since then.