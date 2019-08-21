Michigan Wolverines In The NFL: Winovich, Bush Impressing, Much More
Former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich is proving to be a third-round steal for the New England Patriots. Winovich earned an 'A' grade from ProFootballFocus.com for his play in a preseason Week Two game against Tennessee.
Winovich - GRADE: A
Credit Bill Belichick for striking gold on an edge player ideally suited to play in his scheme. Winovich looks like a 10-year veteran, with superb technique and relentless energy on full display. No. 50 played like a Tasmanian devil on the field, recording four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack on his ledger. At first glance, Winovich's energy, effort and overall game remind me of former Patriot stalwart Rob Ninkovich. If Winovich can continue to refine his hand skills and rush moves off the edge, the rookie could become a key contributor to the Patriots' defense very quickly.
In PFF’s week 2 preseason grades, Winovich ranked fourth with a 93.6 ... this after a preseason opener against Detroit in which he notched 1.5 sacks among his three stops.
"It was cool...you saw me make the play on a couple occasions today, but really, there are so many guys up front -- Nick (Thurman), David (Parry), Byron (Cowart), Trent (Harris) -- the whole linebackers making the calls, I can go on and on... there are so many intricacies, just during the game itself, making adjustments," he told reporters. "It felt good for it to all come together. Hopefully made my family a little proud today."
In Green Bay, Rashan Gary (No. 12 pick overall) received a 'D' grade for his play in a and has yet to make a tackle in two games while learning the linebacker position. He told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel he plans to be a 'game changer' for the Packers.
“I feel like I’m getting better,” Gary said. “I’m picking things to improve on. I’m sitting down with coach, and we’re going over what I’m getting better at and what I need to improve on. So I’m keying on those things and making sure I’m getting them done in the game.
“I feel like the plays are going to come. I’ve just got to keep playing football and keep getting better, just focus on myself.”
In Los Angeles, rookie corner David Long, a third round pick, is buried on the depth chart, but coach Sean McVay likes what he's seen. Long was beat over the top in the preseason opener against the Raiders but has reportedly been "sticky in coverage."
“I think he is just getting better and better. He was a great man coverage corner at Michigan where there was a lot of emphasis on just kind of matching up," McVay said. "You can see he has great short-space quickness, lateral agility – all those types of things. He’s getting more and more comfortable.
"He's a really conscientious, smart football player, he’s got good ball skills. I think he’s just getting more comfortable within the framework of the scheme. … We do have some good depth at that cornerback spot with some veteran players and then, some younger guys that have done a lot of good things and David is certainly one of those players that is ascending.”
Long started in a 14-10 loss to Dallas in preseason Week Two and notched four tackles
Tight end Ian Bunting, who graduated Michigan and spent a year at Cal, is making the most of his opportunity in Chicago. He led the team in receiving yardage in its preseason opener (three receptions, 77 yards) and was the team's highest-graded tight end in the game with Carolina.
“It was a lot of fun,” Bunting said. “Obviously gotta clean a lot of things up. But I think I put some good things on tape, some things I clearly need to improve on, and we’re just taking it day by day.”.
Bray to Ian Bunting! pic.twitter.com/S3YSvEO4Oe— Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr) August 9, 2019
Bunting didn't catch a pass in a 24-23 win over Denver in preseason Week Two. Neither did the Broncos' Jake Butt, who suffered a knee injury last year and continues to work his way back (again). He didn't play due to setbacks but is ready to prove himself after getting close to a spot in the starting lineup last year, blowing out his knee in the third game.
"I'm used to being a guy that the team can rely on, used to being at the top of the depth chart," Butt said via the Denver Post. "For me, I'm probably going to be starting off at the bottom and work my way up. It's a whole different deal for me, but it's nothing I'm going to shy away from. I'm excited about the competition. I know what I can do as a football player."
He called this third ACL rehab the toughest of his career.
In Pittsburgh, first-round pick Devin Bush (No. 10 overall) has been everything expected and more. He was held out of a Week Two preseason game with Kansas City due to a shoulder injury (mostly a precautionary move), but he notched 10 tackles in the first half of his first game a week earlier.
“I thought it was a very solid performance,” Tomlin said of Bush’s preseason debut in a 30-28 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.. “Really kind of reminiscent of [former LB] Ryan Shazier’s performance in his first home preseason game a number of years ago in terms of production and getting around and making a number of plays.”
“It was fun,” Bush said. “Just to get the atmosphere, get the feel of the fans in the stadium, get to know your way around, where your sideline is, where you do your pregame warmups, it felt like home.”
Also in Pittsburgh, rookie Zach Gentry caught a touchdown pass in his first preseason game, the win over Tampa Bay. The fifth-round pick is hoping to be the Steelers' No. 3 tight end.
“It’s a daily progression,” Gentry said. “Obviously, they are not going to make any decisions until the preseason is completely done with, but I’m making sure I’m taking steps in that direction every day.”
Added tight ends coach James Daniel: “He’s big, but he’s raw. As far as things you ask a tight end to do in the NFL, I’m not sure in his background that he’s been exposed to that yet. He’s getting exposed to it now, and he’s responding okay to it, too.”
Gentry did not catch a pass in a preseason Week Two, 17-7 win over Kansas City. Former U-M quarterback Chad Henne threw one for the Chiefs, though. He'll be a backup to Patrick Mahomes in K.C. this year ... he completed 7-of-14 throws for 96 yards and a score.
Jake Ryan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Green Bay August of last year and was sidelined for the season. He signed with Jacksonville, but he still isn't healthy ... he'll need more time to heal and there's no timeline for his return.
In Houston, Karan Higdon is getting significant carries and a long look as a rookie free agent trying to make the team. He gained 37 yards in the preseason opener, a loss to Green Bay, and came in in good shape after suffering through hernia injuries.
“He rehabbed hard during the offseason and into the summer and he’s come back in shape,” coach Bill O’Brien said before the game. “I think he’s getting better. It’s hard, young backs making the jump from college football. He’s doing pretty good.”
He notched seven carries for 13 yards in a Week Two win over Detroit.
In Seattle, rookie free agent Bryan Mone is making a splash. The defensive tackle "turned a lot of heads" in the Seahawks' preseason opener and notched three tackles.
"He’s another guy competing [and] he has a really good chance to make this team,” defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr. said. “We’re excited about what we’ll see in the near future.
“It’s not about being drafted or undrafted. It’s about being a playmaker and being a tough guy.”
Watch for more NFL updates in the days to come.
