Former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich is proving to be a third-round steal for the New England Patriots. Winovich earned an 'A' grade from ProFootballFocus.com for his play in a preseason Week Two game against Tennessee. Winovich - GRADE: A Credit Bill Belichick for striking gold on an edge player ideally suited to play in his scheme. Winovich looks like a 10-year veteran, with superb technique and relentless energy on full display. No. 50 played like a Tasmanian devil on the field, recording four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack on his ledger. At first glance, Winovich's energy, effort and overall game remind me of former Patriot stalwart Rob Ninkovich. If Winovich can continue to refine his hand skills and rush moves off the edge, the rookie could become a key contributor to the Patriots' defense very quickly. In PFF's week 2 preseason grades, Winovich ranked fourth with a 93.6 ... this after a preseason opener against Detroit in which he notched 1.5 sacks among his three stops. "It was cool...you saw me make the play on a couple occasions today, but really, there are so many guys up front -- Nick (Thurman), David (Parry), Byron (Cowart), Trent (Harris) -- the whole linebackers making the calls, I can go on and on... there are so many intricacies, just during the game itself, making adjustments," he told reporters. "It felt good for it to all come together. Hopefully made my family a little proud today."

Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Chase Winovich is off to a great start in New England. (Brandon Brown)

In Green Bay, Rashan Gary (No. 12 pick overall) received a 'D' grade for his play in a and has yet to make a tackle in two games while learning the linebacker position. He told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel he plans to be a 'game changer' for the Packers. “I feel like I’m getting better,” Gary said. “I’m picking things to improve on. I’m sitting down with coach, and we’re going over what I’m getting better at and what I need to improve on. So I’m keying on those things and making sure I’m getting them done in the game. “I feel like the plays are going to come. I’ve just got to keep playing football and keep getting better, just focus on myself.” In Los Angeles, rookie corner David Long, a third round pick, is buried on the depth chart, but coach Sean McVay likes what he's seen. Long was beat over the top in the preseason opener against the Raiders but has reportedly been "sticky in coverage." “I think he is just getting better and better. He was a great man coverage corner at Michigan where there was a lot of emphasis on just kind of matching up," McVay said. "You can see he has great short-space quickness, lateral agility – all those types of things. He’s getting more and more comfortable. "He's a really conscientious, smart football player, he’s got good ball skills. I think he’s just getting more comfortable within the framework of the scheme. … We do have some good depth at that cornerback spot with some veteran players and then, some younger guys that have done a lot of good things and David is certainly one of those players that is ascending.” Long started in a 14-10 loss to Dallas in preseason Week Two and notched four tackles Tight end Ian Bunting, who graduated Michigan and spent a year at Cal, is making the most of his opportunity in Chicago. He led the team in receiving yardage in its preseason opener (three receptions, 77 yards) and was the team's highest-graded tight end in the game with Carolina. “It was a lot of fun,” Bunting said. “Obviously gotta clean a lot of things up. But I think I put some good things on tape, some things I clearly need to improve on, and we’re just taking it day by day.”.

Bray to Ian Bunting! pic.twitter.com/S3YSvEO4Oe — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr) August 9, 2019