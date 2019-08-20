Videos: Bredeson, Kemp & Hudson Each Talk About Their Respective Captaincy
The three new Michigan Wolverines football captains — senior left guard Ben Bredeson, senior viper Khaleke Hudson and senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp — each met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss the specialness of being selected captains.
Senior left guard Ben Bredeson
Senior viper Khaleke Hudson
Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp
