The three new Michigan Wolverines football captains — senior left guard Ben Bredeson, senior viper Khaleke Hudson and senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp — each met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss the specialness of being selected captains.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook