football

Videos: Bredeson, Kemp & Hudson Each Talk About Their Respective Captaincy

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The three new Michigan Wolverines football captains — senior left guard Ben Bredeson, senior viper Khaleke Hudson and senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp — each met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to discuss the specialness of being selected captains.

The Michigan Wolverines' football program will kick off their season on Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State. (Michigan Football Twitter Account)
Senior left guard Ben Bredeson


Senior viper Khaleke Hudson


Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp


