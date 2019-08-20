It wouldn't be a complete shock if one of the six freshmen were able to eventually crack the two-deep as well, with Warinner stating yesterday that he expects to play several of them in at least four games and won't redshirt them if they're capable of producing.



The most significant takeaway, however, involves the depth U-M has finally built up front.

Injuries to potential starters (like Stueber) have often spelled doom for the group over the last decade, but that is not the case anymore.

Michigan's offensive line would probably still be fine if one of the backups were forced to play significant snaps (Spanellis, for example, has meaningful experience in his career), which is a testament to how far the group has come under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

NEWS: Although Michigan's offensive line clearly progressed as last season went on, it still wasn't at an elite level and seemingly took a step in the wrong direction in the final two games against Ohio State and Florida.

Warinner admittedly challenged the unit in the winter and spring to change their bodies and continue to progress, and they appear to have answered the call.

WARINNER: “My impressions during spring ball were that every single starter was better at the end of spring than they were after our last game. When I got them in August and started coaching them again, they were all physically better and conditioned, and were more fit.

"They made physical changes, which was important because we had given them all goals at the end of spring. Each of them did it by physically changing their body compositions — losing fat and adding muscle mass.

"I could see they were different guys physically from day one, in a better way. They care, work hard and had good summers, and it’s important to them. It’s a blessing to go to work every day and coach those guys.”