Brandon, along with Jack Harbaugh, also reminisced about Bo Schembechler, recalling how valuable the lessons he taught them were.

Former Michigan Wolverines Athletic Director Dave Brandon joined head football coach Jim Harbaugh's 'Attack Each day' podcast today, discussing several of the facility renovations that took place during his time in Ann Arbor.

"I was not one of those voices against lacrosse."

"When I first got here [in 2015], there were some voices asking why we were spending so much money on lacrosse. Some deep bows are being taken to see where the programs are at now.

"Once you walked out the door, you were a team and you were going to sell your idea as a team."

"When the coaches came out from their meetings, the players didn't know what went on behind those walls to come to a decision, but everyone played a part in it.

"After that, it was always time to make a decision.

"Bo wanted conflict and arguments here [on his coaching staff] and people screaming at each other.

"The way Bo's leadership lessons have translated into the business world are very powerful."

"Bo surrounded himself with people who would challenge him. He wanted people who would make him better, and they did.

"I had a three and a half hour dinner with Bo at the Chop House the night before he died. He talked about the 10-10 tie [in 1973] and the Rose Bowl thing, and went to his grave feeling bad about it — he felt so bad for the players and the program.

"We spent a lot of time fundraising [while I was at Michigan] — nearly $200 million in my five years on the job.

"It was really sad to see how many of the facilities had depreciated to the point of ridiculous. Some track players once came to see me telling me they couldn't get hot water after practice. Some of our teams were practicing in deplorable conditions.

"We completed the stadium renovation and built the Player Development Center for Crisler. Yost was also old and tired and we put $16 million into transforming that.

"We built the field hockey stadium after not having one before.

"The baseball stadium was in pretty good shape but their locker room facilities were horrible. Thanks to [Michigan grad and the majority owner of the New York Mets] Fred Wilpon and his family, we put in an artificial surface there and on the softball field.

"We tried to touch every team and provide for them — it was hundreds of millions of dollars, but it has all come to fruition.

"All of our facilities are in the process of hosting tournaments, which brings crowds, hotels and restaurants here. Our kids were going on the road for them before, but doing them here is a huge advantage.

"We elevated men's and women's lacrosse to varsity status, but when we started out, our coaches were in trailers and sharing rooms. Our facility now can compete with any in the country.

"It was controversial, but I pushed it hard because it's a great game and more and more kids are playing it nowadays.

"I put lights on the football stadium, because I was sick of the portable lights and the shadows they would cast. ESPN actually paid for those as long as we promised to play one night game a year.

"We also did the rededication of Schembechler Hall and put that Hall of History in.

"I wanted to honor Bo and put a statue in front of the facility, and I was quickly told the University does not have a living or past person as a statue.

"Thanks to [former U-M president] Mary Sue Coleman, we finally got permission to get an artist to do the rendering and got it approved.

"Walking by that statue now makes me feel great. I look at it and he still scares me."