Last week, I examined the biggest question for each Michigan offensive position heading into 2019. This week, to pick up where I left off, I will examine the biggest question for each position of Michigan’s defense, which seeks to remain a top-10 unit despite suffering several key departures. The Wolverine’s Chris Balas has provided hints from fall camp as to what the answers to these questions may be, but these questions will not be fully answered until the season begins.