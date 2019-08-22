News More News
Videos: Patterson, Paye & Ruiz Are Ready For The 2019 Season To Begin

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Three Michigan Wolverine football players — senior quarterback Shea Patterson, junior defensive end Kwity Paye and junior center Cesar Ruiz — met with the media this afternoon with game week officially right around the corner.

The trio discussed a variety of topics, including their excitement for the Aug. 31 showdown with Middle Tennessee State and the dawn of a new season.

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson tossed 22 touchdowns and 2,600 yards last season.
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson


Junior defensive end Kwity Paye


Junior center Cesar Ruiz


