We take a second look back at the contest this morning with 2019's first edition of Monday Morning Quarterbacking:

The Michigan Wolverines' football team opened their season with a 40-21 win over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday night.

With 58 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Michigan held a somewhat comfortable, yet not dominant 27-14 lead.

The Wolverines faced a 1st-and-goal from the MTSU six-yard line, and had redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey in the game at the time.

He took the shotgun snap, faked a handoff to redshirt freshman running back Ben VanSumeren, and immediately darted to his right.

Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks was the only Wolverine blocker on that side of the field, but McCaffrey didn't even need him as he waltzed into the end zone untouched.

The play made the score 33-14 (the two-point conversion failed), and ended any slim hopes that MTSU had had of a potential comeback.