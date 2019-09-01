News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 19:53:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Sunday Night Chat: U-M's 40-21 Win Over MTSU, Basketball, Recruiting & More

TheWolverine Staff
Writers
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Join the discussion as we answer all your questions pertaining to the Michigan Wolverines' 40-21 win over Middle Tennessee State last night in football, the five-star basketball recruiting visitors who were on campus, and much more.

LINK TO SUNDAY NIGHT CHAT

Opmghl5rocq4kjrhac7z
The Michigan Wolverines' football program will host Army next week at noon. (AP Images)

RELATED: Thoughts on U-M Commits, Targets in Detroit

RELATED: Postgame Podcast: Skene and Balas

Jwfiyqokdbtxzj1mm9k5

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}