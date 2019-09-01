Sunday Night Chat: U-M's 40-21 Win Over MTSU, Basketball, Recruiting & More
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Join the discussion as we answer all your questions pertaining to the Michigan Wolverines' 40-21 win over Middle Tennessee State last night in football, the five-star basketball recruiting visitors who were on campus, and much more.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook