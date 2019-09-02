News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 2

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"At times, it was enough to make your head spin. The idea is to make opposing heads spin. The offense certainly isn’t there yet, but in compelling spurts, you could see where it’s trying to go."
— Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News, referring to Michigan's offense on Saturday night.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Michigan Wolverines Football 40, MTSU 21

• TheWolverine.com Staff: Sunday Night Chat: U-M's 40-21 win Over MTSU, Basketball, Recruiting and More

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Wheeler, Paige, Seldon Shine in Opening Weekend of HS Games

