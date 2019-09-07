Michigan Vs. Army: Pregame Observations From The Press Box
Emoni Bates is on a list of unofficial basketball visitors at Michigan for the football game today.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 7, 2019
Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard in the house with (from left) Caris LeVert, Jimmy King, Derrick Walton, D.J. Wilson, Duncan Robinson and Moe Wagner.
There isn’t anything better than FAMILY!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) September 7, 2019
〽️🏀 ➡️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6RBuhV4QMe
11:54 AM:
Michigan's radio broadcast: left tackle Jon Runyan Jr. expected to play today. Tru Wilson — who was wearing a cast on his right hand — is "questionable." Donovan Peoples-Jones, who did not dress last week with a boot on right foot, is "questionable to doubtful."— Orion Sang (@orion_sang) September 7, 2019
11:30 AM — It had been a bit cloudy for much of the morning, but the sun is out in full force now.
11:14 AM — Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Donovan Jeter is dressed and warming up after missing the season-opener with injury.
11:14 AM — Redshirt junior defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour has dressed, but is sporting a wrap on his hand. He played just one snap last weekend against Middle Tennessee State before departing with injury.
11:11 AM — Junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones is once again in street clothes. He missed last week's contest with injury after sporting a boot in pregame warmups.
