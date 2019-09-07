News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 10:14:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Vs. Army: Pregame Observations From The Press Box

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

RELATED: The Rundown: Army at Michigan

RELATED: Ron Simpkins on Defending the Option, More

The Michigan Wolverines' football team has a bye next week.
The Michigan Wolverines' football team has a bye next week. (Austin Fox)

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard in the house with (from left) Caris LeVert, Jimmy King, Derrick Walton, D.J. Wilson, Duncan Robinson and Moe Wagner.

11:54 AM:

11:30 AM — It had been a bit cloudy for much of the morning, but the sun is out in full force now.

11:14 AM — Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Donovan Jeter is dressed and warming up after missing the season-opener with injury.

11:14 AM — Redshirt junior defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour has dressed, but is sporting a wrap on his hand. He played just one snap last weekend against Middle Tennessee State before departing with injury.

11:11 AM — Junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones is once again in street clothes. He missed last week's contest with injury after sporting a boot in pregame warmups.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}