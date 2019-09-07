News More News
The Rundown: Army At Michigan

A rundown of all the Michigan Wolverines football content on TheWolverine.com to get you ready for a noon kickoff with Army.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson wasn't perfect in the opener, but he was more than good enough, especially in the first half last week. (AP Images)

Army at Michigan Football information

TV: Noon kickoff on FOX

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area; SiriusXM channel 83) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: Army actually leads the all-time series with U-M, 5-4, although the two programs have not squared off on the gridiron since 1962, a 17-7 Michigan victory … The Wolverines have actually won the last four matchups in a row over the Black Knights … U-M holds a 4-3 advantage over Army at Michigan Stadium … For the second straight week, the Wolverines check in at No. 7 in both the Amway Coaches and Associated Press polls … Army received votes in both top 25s.

Here's a rundown of some of our best content from the week:

Inside The Fort insider updates

We had two different Inside The Fort updates for subscribers.

• The first, from our John Borton, breaks down some of the U-M injury buzz.

• The later edition had more on injuries, some basketball recruiting updates and a lengthy update on one of U-M's top remaining four-star targets in the 2020 football recruiting class.

• Speaking of basketball recruiting, here's some more on last weekend's hardwood visitors and the group coming in this weekend, which Rivals.com listed as the second-best and is the second straight week head coach Juwan Howard has big-time names in attendance.

Predictions For The Game

• Here are our staff predictions for the Army game.

• What needs to happen for U-M success this weekend? Check out our Keys To The Game

Expert Analysis

• One of the favorite segments TheWolverine.com runs every week, In The Trenches video analysis with former All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene.

• GoBlackKnights.com publisher Charles Grevious stopped by to break down the Army squad and give a prediction for the game.

• An analysis of U-M's tempo and its increase in offensive plays

• Former linebacker Ron Simpkins breaks down defending the option and more

Chris Balas provides his thoughts on week one of Big Ten football in 3-2-1 format

• Wolverine Watch: A big boost in the backfield

• Tuesday Thoughts: Not good enough (yet)

• Our Drew Hallett looks back at the opener and how senior quarterback Shea Patterson "excelled when asked to throw versus MTSU"

The Wolverine Podcasts

• Pregame podcast with former All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene

• Pregame podcast with sideline reporter Doug Karsch

Pregame podcast with former defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen

Pregame podcast with former offensive line coach Jerry Hanlon

Coach And Player Interviews This Week

We spoke to several coaches this week and gave them the News & Views treatment, including:

• Head coach Jim Harbaugh

• The head man talked season opener MVPs and injured Wolverines Monday

• Defensive line coach Shaun Nua

• Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore, who said only Adrian Peterson blocked as well as a true freshman as U-M's Zach Charbonnet in the opener

• Everybody is talking about U-M using two quarterbacks last weekend. Dylan McCaffrey explains why he's a fan of doing so

More Football Recruiting

• Our own EJ Holland has been criss-crossing the country looking for the latest scoop from the football recruiting trail, and he's also introduced some new content items sure to be the favorite of diehard Wolverine fans.

• His first recruiting mailbag debuted this week and is available here.

• He also welcomed national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming on for a podcast to break down the 2020 class.

• His nightly Blue Chips also had the latest on a top 2020 target and weekend visitors, and he provided a coffee house with intel on how U-M is in position to land an elite center in the 2021 class.

---

