Here's a complete recap of how the first half unfolded:

The Army Black Knights have taken a 14-7 halftime lead into the break against the Michigan Wolverines' football team.

Army started the game with the ball at its own 25-yard line, but the Michigan defense promptly forced a three-and-out.

The Wolverines then began their first series at their own 27-yard line and drove to the Black Knight 40, but senior quarterback Shea Patterson lost a fumble there at the 10:13 mark.

Army capitalized off the mistake, stringing together a 10-play, 60-yard scoring drive that was capped off with one-yard touchdown by junior running back Sandon McCoy to give his club a 7-0 lead.

The Maize and Blue answered, however, compiling an 11-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that concluded with a two-yard score by freshman running back Zach Charbonnet with 24 seconds to go in the quarter.

The highlight of the series, however, was when U-M faked a punt on fourth down at midfield, with redshirt freshman linebacker Michael Barrett finding freshman safety Daxton Hill on a perfectly executed 25-yard pass play.

Controversy then ensued when senior safety Josh Metellus ran back an Army fumble for what appeared to be a touchdown, but the refs decided the senior's knee was already on the ground, therefore taking away the score.

Patterson then returned the favor when he was stripped and lost the ball, allowing Army to recover at its own 28-yard line.