Army 14, Michigan 7 — At The Break: First Half Recap And Box Score
The Army Black Knights have taken a 14-7 halftime lead into the break against the Michigan Wolverines' football team.
Here's a complete recap of how the first half unfolded:
RELATED: Michigan vs. Army: Pregame Observations From the Press box
First Quarter:
Army started the game with the ball at its own 25-yard line, but the Michigan defense promptly forced a three-and-out.
The Wolverines then began their first series at their own 27-yard line and drove to the Black Knight 40, but senior quarterback Shea Patterson lost a fumble there at the 10:13 mark.
Army capitalized off the mistake, stringing together a 10-play, 60-yard scoring drive that was capped off with one-yard touchdown by junior running back Sandon McCoy to give his club a 7-0 lead.
The Maize and Blue answered, however, compiling an 11-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that concluded with a two-yard score by freshman running back Zach Charbonnet with 24 seconds to go in the quarter.
The highlight of the series, however, was when U-M faked a punt on fourth down at midfield, with redshirt freshman linebacker Michael Barrett finding freshman safety Daxton Hill on a perfectly executed 25-yard pass play.
Controversy then ensued when senior safety Josh Metellus ran back an Army fumble for what appeared to be a touchdown, but the refs decided the senior's knee was already on the ground, therefore taking away the score.
Patterson then returned the favor when he was stripped and lost the ball, allowing Army to recover at its own 28-yard line.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Second Quarter:
A 64-yard Black Knight punt forced Michigan to start a drive from its own six-yard line, before redshirt freshman running back Ben VanSumeren fumbled at U-M's 40-yard line, and Army recovered with 9:37 remaining in the frame.
The Black Knights took six minutes and 46 seconds off the clock before senior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins punched it in from a yard out to put Army up 14-7 with 2:51 left in the half.
U-M then took over at its own 23-yard line and was able to drive to the Black Knights' 37 before lining up for a field goal attempt with just four seconds remaining in the half.
Redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin missed the 54-yard attempt, however, and Army took a 14-7 lead into the break.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook