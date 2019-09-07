Instant Recap: Michigan 24, Army 21 (Double Overtime)
First Half:
U-M's first sign of trouble on the day occurred when senior quarterback Shea Patterson lost a fumble on Michigan's initial series of the game, allowing Army to recover at their own 40-yard line.
The Black Knights put together a 10-play, 60-yard scoring drive that was capped with a one-yard touchdown run by junior running back Sandon McCoy to make it 7-0.
Michigan answered, however, with an 11-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that was finished with a two-yard TD run by freshman running back Zach Charbonnet to tie the game with 24 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Controversy occurred when senior safety Josh Metellus ran back an Army fumble for a touchdown, but the refs negated the score after deciding the senior's knee was already on the ground when he picked up the ball.
The call wound up being incredibly impactful, as Patterson was then stripped and fumbled once again, giving Army the ball at its own 28-yard line.
The Wolverines coughed it up yet again early in the second quarter when redshirt freshman running back Ben VanSumeren fumbled at U-M's 40-yard line.
Army took six minutes and 46 seconds off the clock following the turnover, before senior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins found the end zone from a yard out with 2:51 left in the half, putting his club up 14-7.
On Michigan's final drive of the second quarter, redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin attempted a 54-yard field goal but missed badly, allowing the Black Knights to take a 14-7 edge into the locker room.
Second Half:
The Maize and Blue's struggles continued to open the second half, when the offense promptly went three-and-out.
Army then drove all the way down to the U-M goal line looking to extend the lead to 21-7, but senior cornerback Lavert Hill picked off a pass in the end zone and ran it back to the U-M 22-yard line with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter.
The Maize and Blue capitalized off of Hill's interception, putting together a 12-play, 78-yard drive that ended with Charbonnet's second touchdown of the day (from a yard out), knotting the game at 14-14.
The fourth quarter began with an Army punt that U-M sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell fumbled, but Metellus recovered at Michigan's 32-yard line.
Michigan drove to the Army's 19, but was stuffed on a fourth-and-two attempt at 9:58.
The Wolverines were stopped on yet another fourth-and-two attempt on their next possession, this time at the Army 42-yard line with 2:32 remaining.
The Black Knights then kicked a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal as time expired, but missed and sent the two clubs to overtime.
Overtime:
Army possessed the ball first in overtime, and Hopkins found the end zone from six yards out to put the Black Knights up 21-14.
Charbonnet then scored his third TD of the day (from three yards out) on U-M's first drive in overtime to send the game to an extra session.
Double Overtime:
Michigan received the ball first and threw three incomplete passes, before sophomore kicker Jake Moody nailed a 43-yard field goal to put U-M up 24-21.
Carlo Kemp and Aidan Hutchinson then forced an Army fumble on a third down play, and Kwity Paye recovered to end the game and seal Michigan's 24-21 victory.
