U-M's first sign of trouble on the day occurred when senior quarterback Shea Patterson lost a fumble on Michigan's initial series of the game, allowing Army to recover at their own 40-yard line.

The Black Knights put together a 10-play, 60-yard scoring drive that was capped with a one-yard touchdown run by junior running back Sandon McCoy to make it 7-0.

Michigan answered, however, with an 11-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that was finished with a two-yard TD run by freshman running back Zach Charbonnet to tie the game with 24 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Controversy occurred when senior safety Josh Metellus ran back an Army fumble for a touchdown, but the refs negated the score after deciding the senior's knee was already on the ground when he picked up the ball.

The call wound up being incredibly impactful, as Patterson was then stripped and fumbled once again, giving Army the ball at its own 28-yard line.

The Wolverines coughed it up yet again early in the second quarter when redshirt freshman running back Ben VanSumeren fumbled at U-M's 40-yard line.

Army took six minutes and 46 seconds off the clock following the turnover, before senior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins found the end zone from a yard out with 2:51 left in the half, putting his club up 14-7.

On Michigan's final drive of the second quarter, redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin attempted a 54-yard field goal but missed badly, allowing the Black Knights to take a 14-7 edge into the locker room.