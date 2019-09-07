The Michigan Wolverines' football defense did its part throughout much of Saturday's game against Army, when it held the visitors to 243 yards — but the unit really stepped up big when the game was on the line. With the Black Knights facing a second-and-eight and trailing 24-21 in the second overtime session, sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson busted through the line of scrimmage to sack senior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins for a three-yard loss. With Army then facing a third-and-11 and needing points to keep the game alive, Hutchinson and junior defensive end Kwity Paye swarmed Hopkins and knocked the ball loose, with the latter recovering the fumble and ending the game.

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson played in all 13 games last year as a freshman. (AP Images)

"It was just a great performance by him [Hutchinson] and then all the other guys I mentioned too," head coach Jim Harbaugh said in the postgame. "Aidan sweated through his entire uniform and looked like he just played a football game. It was a heck of a fight. He really contributed to victory and I'm very proud of him — big hug afterwards." On Army's first 64 plays of the day, the U-M defense did not record a single tackle for loss — on the final two plays, they registered two, including Hutchinson's first career sack. "We knew the game was on the line," the sophomore declared afterward. "The offense kicked a field goal, so we knew if they scored [a touchdown], it’s game. We all came together as one unit. "As I said before the season started, this is a tight unit. Those are my brothers out there. We came together and we did what we do.” The Wolverine defense had forced two crucial turnovers prior to that point as well, including an interception by senior cornerback Lavert Hill at the goal line in the third quarter, when Army was looking to make the score 21-7. U-M tied it up at 14-14 on the ensuing possession. The other turnover came when the Black Knights fumbled at their own 25-yard line in the opening frame and senior safety Josh Metellus ran it back for a touchdown, but the official controversially ruled that his knee was down and negated it.

Moody Makes Crucial Field Goal, Extra Point

Sophomore kicker Jake Moody's final stat line may not look all that impressive — he made his lone field goal attempt of the day and both of his extra points — but the youngster came up huge when the club needed him most. His 43-yard field goal in the second overtime gave the Wolverines their first lead of the day (and for good), while his extra point in the first overtime session was needed if U-M hoped to keep the game alive. Redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin, meanwhile, also connected on an extra point, but missed his lone field goal try of the day — a 54-yard attempt to end the first half. "We were still alternating [kickers] today," Harbaugh revealed afterward. "And big kick by Jake Moody there in the overtime. Clutch kick in the second overtime was the difference in the game." Redshirt junior punter Will Hart only booted one ball away during the contest, but it was a monstrous 61-yard punt at the beginning of the third quarter.

