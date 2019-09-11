News More News
Beyond The Box Score: Some Surprising Snap Count Totals From The Army Win

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
There were plenty of intriguing aspects from the Michigan Wolverines' 24-21 football win over Army on Saturday that the box score didn't pick up, and we've decided to take a deeper dive into what some of those are.

Rivals.com's partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) has allowed us to analyze the U-M players' snap counts, individual game grades and much more.

Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Zach Charbonnet became the first U-M freshman to receive 33 carries in a game AND rush for 100 yards since Mike Hart in 2004.
Michigan Wolverines football freshman running back Zach Charbonnet became the first U-M freshman to receive 33 carries in a game AND rush for 100 yards since Mike Hart in 2004. (Lon Horwedel)

Shea Patterson's Passing Chart Against Army (19-for-29, 207 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions)

Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance:

20+ yards: 0-for-1

10-19 yards: 5-for-6, 96 yards

0-9 yards: 8-for-12, 89 yards

LOS-behind: 5-for-6, 13 yards

Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction:

Left: 2-for-3, 19 yards

Middle: 11-for-15, 129 yards

Right: 5-for-7, 50 yards

U-M's Snap Counts on Offense:

Offensive Snaps Played
Rank Player Snaps Played

T-1.

Redshirt freshman RT Jalen Mayfield

80

T-1.

Senior RG Mike Onwenu

80

T-1.

Redshirt freshman LT Ryan Hayes

80

T-1.

Junior C Cesar Ruiz

80

T-1.

Senior LG Ben Bredeson

80

6.

Redshirt sophomore WR Tarik Black

72

T-7.

Freshman RB Zach Charbonnet

71

T-7.

Senior TE Sean McKeon

71

T-9.

Junior WR Nico Collins

69

T-9.

Senior QB Shea Patterson

69

11.

Sophomore WR Ronnie Bell

53

12.

Redshirt junior TE Nick Eubanks

42

13.

Redshirt sophomore QB Dylan McCaffrey

11

14.

Redshirt freshman RB Christian Turner

8

15.

Freshman WR Cornelius Johnson

6

16.

Freshman TE Erick All

3

T-17.

Freshman WR Mike Sainristil

2

T-17.

Redshirt freshman RB Ben VanSumeren

2

19.

Freshman WR Giles Jackson

1
{{ article.author_name }}