Beyond The Box Score: Some Surprising Snap Count Totals From The Army Win
There were plenty of intriguing aspects from the Michigan Wolverines' 24-21 football win over Army on Saturday that the box score didn't pick up, and we've decided to take a deeper dive into what some of those are.
Rivals.com's partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) has allowed us to analyze the U-M players' snap counts, individual game grades and much more.
Shea Patterson's Passing Chart Against Army (19-for-29, 207 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions)
Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance:
20+ yards: 0-for-1
10-19 yards: 5-for-6, 96 yards
0-9 yards: 8-for-12, 89 yards
LOS-behind: 5-for-6, 13 yards
Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction:
Left: 2-for-3, 19 yards
Middle: 11-for-15, 129 yards
Right: 5-for-7, 50 yards
U-M's Snap Counts on Offense:
|Rank
|Player
|Snaps Played
|
T-1.
|
Redshirt freshman RT Jalen Mayfield
|
80
|
T-1.
|
Senior RG Mike Onwenu
|
80
|
T-1.
|
Redshirt freshman LT Ryan Hayes
|
80
|
T-1.
|
Junior C Cesar Ruiz
|
80
|
T-1.
|
Senior LG Ben Bredeson
|
80
|
6.
|
Redshirt sophomore WR Tarik Black
|
72
|
T-7.
|
Freshman RB Zach Charbonnet
|
71
|
T-7.
|
Senior TE Sean McKeon
|
71
|
T-9.
|
Junior WR Nico Collins
|
69
|
T-9.
|
Senior QB Shea Patterson
|
69
|
11.
|
Sophomore WR Ronnie Bell
|
53
|
12.
|
Redshirt junior TE Nick Eubanks
|
42
|
13.
|
Redshirt sophomore QB Dylan McCaffrey
|
11
|
14.
|
Redshirt freshman RB Christian Turner
|
8
|
15.
|
Freshman WR Cornelius Johnson
|
6
|
16.
|
Freshman TE Erick All
|
3
|
T-17.
|
Freshman WR Mike Sainristil
|
2
|
T-17.
|
Redshirt freshman RB Ben VanSumeren
|
2
|
19.
|
Freshman WR Giles Jackson
|
1
