The Michigan Wolverines' football team has often been criticized for its inability to win what the media tabs as "big road games" under current head coach Jim Harbaugh (since 2015), with his overall road record at U-M often getting ignored by the tabloids.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team picked up a 21-7 victory last year at No. 24 Michigan State on Oct. 20. (AP Images)

Harbaugh's record in opposing teams' stadiums is actually quite good during his time in Ann Arbor, with the 55-year old having posted a 12-7 mark in such affairs and a 12-5 tally in Big Ten play. The reason those numbers often get overshadowed, however, is due to the fact that the former record drops to just 1-5 against AP top-25 squads on the road. In fact, U-M had posted a 17-game losing streak on the road against ranked opponents that dated back to 2006 (a 47-21 win at No. 2 Notre Dame), before it was snapped with a 21-7 triumph at No. 24 Michigan State last October. The losing stretch spanned four coaches (Lloyd Carr, Rich Rodriguez, Brady Hoke and Harbaugh), and likely contributed (perhaps unfairly) to the perception that Harbaugh couldn't win consistently away from home.

Michigan's 19 Road Games Under Jim Harbaugh Date Opponent Result Sept. 3, 2015 at Utah L, 24-17 Oct. 3, 2015 at Maryland W, 28-0 Oct. 31, 2015 at Minnesota W, 29-26 Nov. 14, 2015 at Indiana W, 48-41 Nov. 21, 2015 at Penn State W, 28-16 Oct. 8, 2016 at Rutgers W, 78-0 Oct. 29, 2016 at Michigan State W, 32-23 Nov. 12, 2016 at Iowa L, 14-13 Nov. 26, 2016 at (No. 2) Ohio State L, 30-27 Sept. 23, 2017 at Purdue W, 28-10 Oct. 14, 2017 at Indiana W, 27-20 Oct. 21, 2017 at (No. 2) Penn State L, 42-13 Nov. 11, 2017 at Maryland W, 35-10 Nov. 18, 2017 at (No. 5) Wisconsin L, 24-10 Sept. 1, 2018 at (No. 12) Notre Dame L, 24-17 Sept. 29, 2018 at Northwestern W, 20-17 Oct. 20, 2018 at (No. 24) Michigan State W, 21-7 Nov. 10, 2018 at Rutgers W, 42-7 Nov. 24, 2018 at (No. 10) Ohio State L, 62-39 Sept. 21, 2019 at (No. 13) Wisconsin ?

It needs to be noted that Michigan has consistently defeated the teams it should beat on the road under Harbaugh (or non-ranked foes, in other words). In fact, the Maize and Blue have racked up an 11-2 record against such opponents, with the two setbacks coming by one point in 2016 to an Iowa club that went 8-5, and to a Utah squad in 2015 that finished the year 10-3 and ranked No. 17 in the country. Perhaps the most infamous road loss of the Harbaugh era, however, was the 2016 double-overtime setback in Columbus, which is often dubbed by U-M fans as the "J.T. was Short Game." With U-M leading 27-24 in the second overtime, OSU quarterback J.T. Barrett appeared to be tackled short of the first down marker on a fourth-and-one play, which would have ended the game. The referees awarded him a new set of downs, however, and Ohio State scored on the next play to secure the 30-27 victory. A win that day would have been (by far) the biggest road triumph of the Harbaugh era, and would have sent Michigan to the Big Ten championship with a College Football Playoff spot likely on the line. Harbaugh has another chance on Saturday to pick up his biggest road victory in Ann Arbor against the 13th-ranked Badgers, who stand 2-0 on the year and have yet to allow a single point. In fact, a triumph in Madison would mark Michigan's first road win against a top-15 Big Ten squad since Oct. 1, 2005, when U-M went into East Lansing and took down No. 11 Michigan State, 34-31, in overtime.

By the Numbers: Michigan at Wisconsin