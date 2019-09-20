Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has posted a respectable 12-7 record in road games (including a 12-5 mark in Big Ten play) during his four years at U-M, but few of those 12 victories have come in the "big games" (AKA, against ranked opponents).

Harbaugh's record against foes rated inside the Associated Press top-25 drops to just 1-5, with the lone victory occurring at No. 24 Michigan State last October, 21-7.

The inability to consistently go into opposing venues and pick up wins has irked the Wolverine fan base, which is a big reason so many are doubting the club's chances in Madison tomorrow against the 13th-ranked Badgers.

Former head coaches Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke didn't tally a single win against a top-15 club on the road during their combined seven years on the job, but their predecessor, Lloyd Carr, had a knack for registering massive victories away from home.

In fact, Carr did so 10 times during his 13 years as the head man in Ann Arbor, posting an impressive 10-6 overall record in such affairs.

His 10 triumphs actually make up the entire list below: