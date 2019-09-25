The last words on the Michigan Wolverines’ loss at Wisconsin … and several thoughts after watching the film.

The last words on the Michigan Wolverines’ loss at Wisconsin … and several thoughts after watching the film. First off — someone compared this U-M defensive line to the undersized 2000 line that had plug-ins and got pushed around playing guys like converted fullback Evan Coleman at defensive tackle.

And yes, there are some similarities.We’ll say this, though — senior Carlo Kemp is a warrior. As a complement (not compliment), you can see why he was more than adequate last year. He’s quick off the ball, much stronger than given credit for and battles on every play. There were times he was in the backfield as quickly as Mo Hurst used to be … his was more timing the snap than quick-like-Hurst, though.