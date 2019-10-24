Coming into the year, defensive line and running back were viewed as the two weakest positions on the Michigan Wolverines' 2019 football team. The former certainly lived up to that negative billing early in the year, surrendering 208.6 rushing yards per game throughout the Maize and Blue's first three contests. The bottom fell out Sept. 21 at Wisconsin, when the Wolverines' defensive front gave up 359 rushing yards to the Badgers, while also allowing them to average 6.3 yards per carry and find the end zone five times.

Michigan Wolverines football junior defensive end Kwity Paye started all three games in the month of October last year when Rashan Gary was injured, and then again in the Peach Bowl loss to Florida when Gary sat out. (AP Images)

The position group admitted after that loss that they were challenged by head coach Jim Harbaugh, and the results they've produced since that discouraging performance in Madison have been nothing short of amazing. U-M's defensive front has only allowed 56 rushing yards per game in the four outings since (against Rutgers, Iowa, Illinois and Penn State), and has limited its four opponents just 1.8 yards per carry. A large factor in the defensive line's resurgence has been the play of junior Kwity Paye and sophomore Aidan Hutchinson, who comprise Michigan's starting defensive end duo. The tandem had a combined four starts in their careers (all by Paye last season while filling for an injured Rashan Gary) entering the year, but have played like a pair of grizzled veterans throughout the first half of the 2019 campaign.

Paye has already racked up a team-best eight tackles for loss through six games (he missed the Oct. 12 Illinois contest with injury), while Hutchinson is close behind with six. The junior actually got off to a slow statistical start through the Wolverines' first three affairs, only compiling a lone stop behind the line of scrimmage. Paye apparently took Harbaugh's challenge to heart following the blowout in Madison, however, and has accumulated 6.5 TFLs in the three tilts he has competed in since. Hutchinson has picked up his game lately as well, logging 3.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage in U-M's last three contests, after tallying 2.5 through the club's first four games. The duo's phenomenal play over the last month has elevated them into a tie for third place in the Big Ten in terms of combined tackles for loss by defensive end duos on the year.

The Big Ten's top Defensive end Duos, Ranked in Order of Combined Tackles for Loss Team Player (TFLs) Total 1. Illinois Oluwole Betiku (11.5) Ayo Shogbonyo (7.5) 19 2. Penn State Yetur Gross-Matos (9) Shaka Toney (6.5) 15.5 T-3. Michigan Kwity Paye (8) Aidan Hutchinson (6) 14 T-3. Purdue George Karlaftis (10.5) Derrick Barnes (3.5) 14 T-5. Ohio State Chase Young (10.5) Zach Harrison (3) 13.5 T-5. Michigan State Kenny Willekes (7.5) Jacub Panasiuk (6) 13.5 7. Northwestern Joe Gaziano (7.5) Alex Miller (4.5) 12 T-8. Nebraska Khalil Davis (6) Ben Stille & Alex Davis (2 apiece) 8 T-8. Iowa Chauncey Golston (5) A.J. Epenesa (3) 8 10. Indiana Michael Ziemba (4) James Head & Allen Stallings (3 apiece) 7 11. Wisconsin Matt Henningsen (3) Isaiahh Loudermilk (3) 6 T-12. Maryland Bryce Brand (4) Tyler Baylor (1.5) 5.5 T-12. Minnesota Esezi Otomewo (3.5) Tai'yon Devers (2) 5.5 14. Rutgers Elorm Lumor (2) Jamree Kromah & Robin Jutwreten (1 apiece) 3

The top four players on the chart — Illinois' Oluwole Betiku and Ayo Shogbonyo, and Penn State's Shaka Toney and Yetor Gross-Matos — are all veterans, with the former three being redshirt juniors and the latter a junior. Hutchinson and Purdue's George Karlaftis are the lone two youngsters among the first eight players listed, with Hutchinson obviously being a sophomore and Karlaftis just a freshman. In addition, the U-M tandem has also excelled at getting to opposing signal callers this season, with Paye racking up 4.5 sacks and Hutchinson 2.5. The junior's 4.5 quarterback takedowns are actually the second most on the team, trailing only senior linebacker Josh Uche's 5.5. Michigan has obviously faced Illinois and Penn State, respectively, each of the past two weeks, and saw its offensive line shine against the quartet of Betiku, Shogbonyo, Gross-Matos and Toney, holding the four players to a combined zero sacks and two tackles for loss.

By the Numbers: Notre Dame at Michigan