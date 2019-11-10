Michigan Remains At No. 14 In The AP & Coaches Polls Following Its Bye Week
The Michigan Wolverines' football team remained at No. 14 in both the AP and Coaches Polls today following its bye week.
U-M — who sits at 7-2 — will face Michigan State this Saturday at noon inside The Big House, and will be looking to win its third in four years against the Spartans.
Seven Big Ten teams were present in this week's AP top-25, with Ohio State checking in at No. 2, Minnesota skyrocketing to No. 7 following its win over Penn State, PSU at No. 9, Wisconsin at No. 15, Iowa at No. 23 and Indiana at No. 24.
The Spartans own a 4-5 record after blowing a 25-point lead to Illinois yesterday, while Michigan's final two opponents — Indiana and Ohio State — both currently reside in the top-25.
The Maize and Blue are the third-highest ranked two-loss team in the nation, behind only No. 11 Florida and No. 13 Auburn.
It's also worth noting that Alabama only fell to No. 4 following its 46-41 home loss to LSU yesterday.
AP Poll
Coaches Poll
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook