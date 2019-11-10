The Michigan Wolverines' football team remained at No. 14 in both the AP and Coaches Polls today following its bye week.

U-M — who sits at 7-2 — will face Michigan State this Saturday at noon inside The Big House, and will be looking to win its third in four years against the Spartans.

Seven Big Ten teams were present in this week's AP top-25, with Ohio State checking in at No. 2, Minnesota skyrocketing to No. 7 following its win over Penn State, PSU at No. 9, Wisconsin at No. 15, Iowa at No. 23 and Indiana at No. 24.

The Spartans own a 4-5 record after blowing a 25-point lead to Illinois yesterday, while Michigan's final two opponents — Indiana and Ohio State — both currently reside in the top-25.