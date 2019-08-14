"It’s right now where he can be here, he can come to meetings, he can do conditioning and get treatment," Harbaugh said Aug. 13. "We’ll find out where he is from a conditioning standpoint and how much football he can do over the next week to 10 days. When it’s determined what he can do then that’s what he’ll do, and we’ll monitor for setbacks."

As of now, Thomas isn't one of the "110" (players practicing) and, according to defensive coordinator Don Brown, has been working closely with the doctors and the training staff.

“He has lost quite a bit of weight," Harbaugh said Tuesday night. "He’s gained that weight back. If there aren't setbacks, then there will be milestones that he will be able to achieve with no timeline on that."

Harbaugh first brought up Thomas' status July 19 at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago, noting his junior was working through something and adding he wasn't certain he'd be ready for fall camp. He wasn't, and he still isn't participating.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is bullish on his cornerbacks early in camp, but junior Ambry Thomas' absence has put a lot of pressure on the group.

It seems clear now that Thomas could miss some games, though Harbaugh tried to remain optimistic

"Next milestone after that he’ll be able to run at full speed and have conditioning and strength," he said. "Next milestone will be to start playing football without contact, again, always monitoring to see if there are setbacks. After that, then he’ll be declared [ready] to participate in contact. So those are the milestones that he has to achieve, without a timetable.”

Thomas notched nine tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery in a backup role and returned 19 kicks for 412 yards and a score. He also played a bit on offense, notching two receptions for five yards and one carry for 11 yards. It wasn't clear if he was going to continue to return kicks.

It was certain, however, that he was going to be part of the cornerback rotation, and he'll be missed if he's out. The good news — U-M won't play a true, somewhat potent passing offense until Iowa and Nate Stanley come to town in October, giving the other corners time to get their feet wet (and, if all goes well, Thomas time to return).

There are many stepping up, Harbaugh said Tuesday.

"Vince Gray is doing a heck of a job," Harbaugh said of the redshirt freshman. "[Freshman] DJ Turner; [junior] Jaylen Kelly-Powell is doing really well. [Redshirt freshman] Gemon Green is trying to find out how good he is. He’s got a lot of potential and a lot of ability and is developing that belief in himself ... just keep working and not worrying, and I really truly believe he’s going to be a fine football player, as well.

"[Freshman] Jalen Perry’s another guy that’s doing well at the corner position. We’ve got good players there.”

But not a lot of proven depth, and in the pressure defense Brown wants to play, they need guys who can cover.

“I’m always worried about [depth], especially if somebody else goes down,” Brown said of the corner position. “But the general play, Vincent Gray is a player. That’s a real positive. I feel like we just did the flip because [senior] Lavert [Hill] sat out a bunch in the spring. He’s back playing like Lavert Hill, so that’s a real positive.

“Vince, Lavert Hill, [junior] Jaylen Kelly-Powell has just continued to improve and put himself firmly entrenched in the two-deep, so I feel good about that. [Junior] Brad Hawkins. we’ve kind of used his coverage ability on the slot some. We’ve got a ways to go to go ahead and make our adjustments there, but we’re really happy with the way those guys have performed.”