Many have wondered how good the running backs can be, worried that the ceiling might not be as high as hoped. Harbaugh listed several who have impressed in the early going.

The Michigan Wolverines open their football season Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State. Head coach Jim Harbaugh gave a camp update Aug. 13 with plenty of good news, starting with the offense.

“[Senior] Tru Wilson has been steady, has been really good. I talked in the spring how he really elevated his speed,” Harbaugh said. “That was noticeable coming off the winter training cycle. He had it all spring. He had a great summer, as well. You could see the same speed was very much there all through our first week and a half of training camp.

“Also, [redshirt freshman] Christian Turner has done a very nice job, [freshman] Zach Charbonnet is coming on like a freight train. He is really, really playing well. He sees holes, he can run, has got a real knack catching the football and is understanding and learning the game, as well. [Redshirt freshman] Ben VanSumeren continues to be really, really impressive. [Redshirt freshman] Hassan Haskins had a really good day today, the last couple practices at running back really stood out. That’s been good.”

Harbaugh mentioned four walk-ons, too, led by Nick Capatina, as guys he liked.

“We’re feeling really good about the running back position,” he said.

Up front, right tackle is still open between redshirt frosh Jalen Mayfield and redshirt sophomore Andrew Stueber.

“Both are battling,” Harbaugh said. “Both want the job, both are playing extremely hard, studying hard. That rages on.”

The line could be the best he’s had at Michigan, he added.

“It has a chance to be,” he said. “[We have] veteran players there that are highly motivated and really well coached.”

The receivers were expected to be one of the strengths of the team, and they’ve been impressive early.

“It’s been good. [Sophomore] Ronnie Bell’s been a stalwart all camp as he was during spring ball,” Harbaugh said. “[Redshirt sophomore] Tarik [Black] has been back, practiced. [Junior] Donovan [Peoples-Jones] has practiced. Junior Nico Collins has practiced. [Freshman] Mike Sainristil is continuing to develop and also [freshman] Cornelius Johnson. CJ has done a great job. He’s rocketing up the depth chart, as well. Those guys in particular, those six have really stood out.”

Freshman Giles Jackson is among the next group vying for time.

“There are some guys that can really run in this freshman class. Giles is definitely one of them,” Harbaugh said. “He’s fastfast. He’s been really good. I put him in that position where if he continues to grow, he’ll get playing time this year.”

By most accounts, senior Shea Patterson has raised his game and will likely be the starter. Harbaugh wouldn't commit, however, saying they were still deciding on possibly playing two.

"They both are playing extremely well. Shea has had as strong … probably I would say five great practices together, consistently. [Redshirt sophomore] Dylan [McCaffrey] as well is playing extremely well. [Redshirt freshman] Joe Milton is getting a lot of reps; you can see all that he has in his tool box. Those three have really been doing a great job. Also, [freshman] Cade McNamara has been much older than a freshman. He was a midyear, got some good work in the spring. He’s had a good camp, too."

The tight ends, too, have proven their worth and been “really good,” Harbaugh finished.

[Senior] Sean [McKeon] is more and more each season … he becomes more of a complete player. [Redshirt junior] Nick Eubanks is also so athletic and can run so well, he’s also really big and strong. He’s really dedicated himself to being the best blocker … just trying to be the best. He’s trying to get great at football and do both of those things and has really done a good job. Sheronne Moore is a heck of a coach.

“Also, [redshirt freshman] Mustapha Muhammad has been playing, competing. He’s finding his way pretty darn good. So is [redshirt frosh] Luke Schoonmaker. That group is doing well. [Freshman] Erick All is really good and having a heck of a camp.”