Michigan football's three-man, 2020 offensive line class has drawn high marks, and guard Zak Zinter was already impressing as an early enrollee. Former U-M All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene sees a "mauler" on film, one capable of excelling in the Big Ten.

Zinter didn't play top-notch competition in high school, but he did what was asked of him and then some. He moves well, dominates the interior and is just getting started.

"He’s a mauler, reminds me of the physical guards we've seen here," Skene said. "I like his movement, like his gap steps. He played the guard position there, so he’s got an inside move, pounds the inside foot pretty well, which means he’s taken coaching pretty well. He’s trying to put people on the ground, trying to bury people, which is all fine and great.".

That's the case with the other signees, Jeffrey Persi and Reece Atteberry too, Skene noted.

"You can see all three of them enjoy putting people on the ground. One of the things Michigan's offensive line as a unit hasn’t had is doing that with consistency," Skene continued. "It's always one or two, but never five. All three of these young players here all demonstrated that pretty well in these highlight clips ... and that's one thing we have to remember is that these are highlight clips.



"But all three look pretty well coached, and so does Zinter. I like his feet. You can tell he is trying to keep shoulders square. In pass pro the kick slide with the outside foot, keeping weight on the inside foot ... that looks like pretty good coaching.

"Of the three, his athletic abilities are probably not as good as Atteberry and Persi, because when Zinter pulled, he got a little wide and didn’t turn up as sharply into an interior or upfield defender as well as these two guys do. But again, that could be taught. It's not something he can’t do. Of the three doing it, I'd choose the other two in that department, pulling and getting up into a defender."

But Zinter is strong and has plenty of time to learn under line coach Ed Warinner. He should be a long time contributor on the offensive line.



