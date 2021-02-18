Michigan Football Will Lose Another To The Transfer Portal
Michigan football will be down another man when spring football starts Feb. 22. Here's the latest ...
ITF EXTRA: ANOTHER TO THE TRANSFER PORTAL
He'll join a list that includes center Zach Carpenter (Indiana), running back Zach Charbonnet (UCLA), punter Will Hart (undecided), QB Dylan McCaffrey (Northern Colorado), LB Osman Savage (Alabama A&M), linebacker Charles Thomas, running back Christian Turner (Wake Forest), linebacker Ben VanSumeren (undecided), defensive end Luiji Vilain (Wake Forest) and linebacker Adam Shibley (undecided).
Watch for more on this development in the hours to come ...
