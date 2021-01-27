 Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on Coaching Changes, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-27 09:17:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Audio: Chris Balas Talks Coaching Moves, More On The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk about Michigan's offseason football coaching moves.

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Michigan Football Offensive Staff Moves

RELATED: Tom Brady On His Way To His 10th Super Bowl, First With The Buccaneers

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines 2020 tight ends coach Sherrone Moore is now the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator.
Michigan Wolverines 2020 tight ends coach Sherrone Moore is now the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}