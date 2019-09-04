News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (Sept. 4)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan's win over Middle Tennessee State, more.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 1-0 heading into Saturday's game with Army.
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 1-0 heading into Saturday's game with Army. (Lon Horwedel)

