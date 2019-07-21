Join tonight's discussion as the staff of TheWolverine answers all your questions relating to Michigan Wolverines football, basketball and recruiting, with a heavy emphasis on the Big Ten Media Day festivities that occurred this past week in Chicago.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook