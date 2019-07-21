News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-21 18:26:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Sunday Night Chat: Michigan Wolverines Football, Basketball & Recruiting

TheWolverine.com Staff
Writers
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Join tonight's discussion as the staff of TheWolverine answers all your questions relating to Michigan Wolverines football, basketball and recruiting, with a heavy emphasis on the Big Ten Media Day festivities that occurred this past week in Chicago.

Dlhfrfo2nsxgjr6mvrbq
The Michigan Wolverines will begin their 2019 football season on Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State. (AP Images)

JOIN THE SUNDAY NIGHT CHAT HERE



RELATED: Anonymous Players Talk Michigan, Part 2

RELATED: Khaleke Hudson Isn't Listening to Preseason Noise

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}