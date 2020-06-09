“That was a big loss to us at the end of the year,” Brown said. “We took Dax Hill, an excellent player, and put him in that role … it was very good experience for Dax. But the overall play of our defense obviously gets impacted because you lose a player of Brad Hawkins’ stature.”

Many have overlooked Hawkins’ contributions the last two years — defensive coordinator Don Brown wasn’t one of them. The junior's experience couldn’t be replaced.

Losing Brad Hawkins to injury late last year was one of the more underrated storylines of the season. The Wolverines were without him for games against Indiana and Ohio State, and while freshman Daxton Hill did his best in replacing him, Hawkins’ presence was missed.

For those who hadn’t noticed, Hawkins notched 53 tackles in 10 starts at free safety, won Michigan’s most improved defensive player honor and first-team all-Big Ten honors from Pro Football Focus. They’ll lean heavily on him in the secondary this season while bringing Hill along as the starter next to him.

“The nice thing about Brad is that he’s learned the defense,” Brown said. “There were times in his career that he was going through the growing pains of executing at an elite level. It took him some time to learn that … plus, I also believe on the back end you develop confidence as you play well and play and cover guys, have ability to cover. This guy, everything is on the upswing.”

They’re in great shape in the secondary with new addition Bob Shoop handling safeties and Mike Zordich handling corners, he continued.

“BJ [Brian Jean-Mary] and I are working together with the linebackers. I’m involved in all levels, and. Coach [Shaun] Nua is doing a great job with the guys up front,” Brown said. “I think we are right on schedule in terms of talking to the right guys that are the right fits for Michigan. Now we’ve just got to let it play out.”

Hawkins is one, however, in whom he has complete confidence.

“I feel very strongly about him having a strong year, then we will be wishing him good thoughts as he heads to the NFL,” he said.

NOTES

West Bloomfield (Mich.) freshmen Makari Paige (safety) and Cornell Wheeler (linebacker) will both have the opportunity to play early. Even if they don’t, Brown said, their futures are bright.

“I hate putting the expectations too heavy on those guys because I think that’s unfair until they get there and you see how they adjust to learning the system,” Brown said. “But they run some of our stuff [at West Bloomfield], so guys are going to be used to the terminology. That’s an advantage for them.

“Obviously, those two guys are highly recruited guys for us; guys I’m excited about getting the opportunity to coach. You see them in winter workouts run around and do things. Those two guys are keepers. That’s what I can tell you … guys to keep your eye on moving forward.”